evening with the gang by zardz
Photo 3963

evening with the gang

with K. and M. in town the gang was almost complete when R. and S. joined us for some mulled wine/beer/mek; it was raining a bit and the christmas tree had this nice golden reflection
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1085% complete

