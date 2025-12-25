Previous
Next
christmas day the proper way xD by zardz
Photo 3965

christmas day the proper way xD

We went to grandma's for lunch and actually had a white christmas 3>
and then we went to see a christmas movie in the evening - I hope they show more old movies in the cinema
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1086% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact