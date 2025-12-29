Sign up
jazzy night
My first time in the legendary cafe \o/ listened to some slovenian covers of christmas songs and eating japanese, cool combo
29th December 2025
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
365
MAR-LX1A
29th December 2025 7:54pm
