jazzy night by zardz
My first time in the legendary cafe \o/ listened to some slovenian covers of christmas songs and eating japanese, cool combo
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
