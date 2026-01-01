Previous
00:00:00 by zardz
Photo 3972

00:00:00

the most punctual New Year - we spent the 00:00 in A.'s workshop where he has a cesium clock that will never fail to show the exact time \o/
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1088% complete

