welcome to my agency by zardz
welcome to my agency

I finished my Conan inspired little window above my door and while I'm not completely satisfied it was quite difficult to draw at this strange angle so I just had to accept how it turned out \o/
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

zardz

@zardz
