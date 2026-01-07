Previous
snowy chaos day 2 by zardz
Photo 3978

snowy chaos day 2

Poor micra was caught in a 20 cm snow blanket (hand for scale) and I had to get it out before leaving for Berlin \o/
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

zardz

