back to Berlin 2 by zardz
back to Berlin 2

We went to M.'s working place at noon to see the views and have lunch together in their amazing hipster kitchen/hang out area.

In the evening we went to the big even - the reason for this short trip - wwe smackdown where we saw Cody lose his championship to McIntyre and their fight was an epic 3 stages of hell match \o/
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

zardz

