back to Berlin 4 by zardz
Photo 3982

back to Berlin 4

Meeting with P. at his flat in the morning, going for curry wurst afterwards and taking the plane back home in the afternoon
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1093% complete

