Previous
Next
random stuff at work by zardz
Photo 3987

random stuff at work

I had to fix the program list on the TVs and while at first I thought this was lame I really enjoyed it in the end
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1093% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact