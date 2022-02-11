Sign up
4 / 365
Breakfast Service
One of my favorite times of the day is right when I wake up. Tessa, typically a very independent soul, is the most cuddly in the morning. I wonder if she's just trying to get me to start her breakfast service ha!
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Zazzie Perez
@zazzie
A recent resident of the Central Coast of California, I'm looking to find gratitude and beauty in every day.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
11th February 2022 7:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
