Adventure Dog by zazzie
5 / 365

Adventure Dog

Its been so great watching Sam get out of his comfort zone and really become an adventurer at the ocean. He's become so much braver and more curious. It makes my heart happy to see him discover more of the world around him.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Zazzie Perez

@zazzie
A recent resident of the Central Coast of California, I'm looking to find gratitude and beauty in every day.
