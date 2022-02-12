Sign up
5 / 365
Adventure Dog
Its been so great watching Sam get out of his comfort zone and really become an adventurer at the ocean. He's become so much braver and more curious. It makes my heart happy to see him discover more of the world around him.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Zazzie Perez
@zazzie
A recent resident of the Central Coast of California, I'm looking to find gratitude and beauty in every day.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
12th February 2022 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
