Turkey Trot by zazzie
Turkey Trot

How crazy to be driving to the grocery store and get to stop and see a rafter of turkeys hang'n out in the hood.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Zazzie Perez

@zazzie
A recent resident of the Central Coast of California, I'm looking to find gratitude and beauty in every day.
