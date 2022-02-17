Previous
A beautiful moment by zazzie
8 / 365

A beautiful moment

I wonder if I'll ever get tired of watching the sunset from The Ranch with the Yahoos. It just makes my heart happy.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Zazzie Perez

@zazzie
A recent resident of the Central Coast of California, I'm looking to find gratitude and beauty in every day.
