He's back! by zazzie
9 / 365

He's back!

Over three weeks helping out in Texas and finally he's back. Both Sammy and I are happy to have him. I'm sure Tessa is too but she's sleeping upstairs.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Zazzie Perez

@zazzie
A recent resident of the Central Coast of California, I'm looking to find gratitude and beauty in every day.
