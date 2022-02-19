Previous
Shannanogans by zazzie
Shannanogans

An incredible day was made even better when Shannon and Cody stopped by to hang with us. They caught us in the middle of a pie-extravaganza and jumped right in! What a great couple.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Zazzie Perez

@zazzie
A recent resident of the Central Coast of California, I'm looking to find gratitude and beauty in every day.
