10 / 365
Shannanogans
An incredible day was made even better when Shannon and Cody stopped by to hang with us. They caught us in the middle of a pie-extravaganza and jumped right in! What a great couple.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Zazzie Perez
@zazzie
A recent resident of the Central Coast of California, I'm looking to find gratitude and beauty in every day.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
19th February 2022 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
