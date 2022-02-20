Previous
GameNite Weekend by zazzie
11 / 365

GameNite Weekend

My heart was full after having Heather, Amy and Scott up for the weekend. Wine, Walks and Game Nite shenanigans will keep my heart happy for awhile.
20th February 2022

Zazzie Perez

@zazzie
A recent resident of the Central Coast of California, I'm looking to find gratitude and beauty in every day.
