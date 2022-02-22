Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
13 / 365
02_22_22
I thought this picture was fuzzy bc I didn't have my glasses on. Turns out it was just out of focus all along. But what it teaches me is to see the beautiful rainbow even if things are out of focus.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zazzie Perez
@zazzie
A recent resident of the Central Coast of California, I'm looking to find gratitude and beauty in every day.
13
photos
2
followers
3
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
22nd February 2022 8:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close