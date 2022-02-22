Previous
02_22_22 by zazzie
13 / 365

02_22_22

I thought this picture was fuzzy bc I didn't have my glasses on. Turns out it was just out of focus all along. But what it teaches me is to see the beautiful rainbow even if things are out of focus.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Zazzie Perez

@zazzie
A recent resident of the Central Coast of California, I'm looking to find gratitude and beauty in every day.
3% complete

