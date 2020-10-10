Previous
Duck walking by zebru
102 / 365

Duck walking

10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Zebru

@zebru
I try to capture life's beautiful things and make up stories with small characters I carry with me. A while ago, the main character of...
moni kozi
Where is boidie?
October 11th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Haha, so cute. Super fun image!
October 11th, 2020  
