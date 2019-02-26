Previous
Next
Pick It Up Now by zeezee
1 / 365

Pick It Up Now

I was looking through some older photos and saw this image that personifies me really.
This was on a huge log on a remote West Coast beach down by New Plymouth NZ, early December.
Love it.
26th February 2019 26th Feb 19

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise