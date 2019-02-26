Sign up
1 / 365
Pick It Up Now
I was looking through some older photos and saw this image that personifies me really.
This was on a huge log on a remote West Coast beach down by New Plymouth NZ, early December.
Love it.
26th February 2019
26th Feb 19
CoroJo
ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
iPhone XR
3rd December 2019 11:58am
