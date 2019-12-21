Sign up
Preening
Spotted a group of Pied Shags sunning themselves in the sun today on my way into the city. All busy preening.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
CoroJo
ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful sharp detail :)
December 21st, 2019
CoroJo
ace
@koalagardens
Thanks!! Love the photo, but have just seen the red burly bag behind them which ruins if for me. Sadly I couldn't go and pick it up as it was across the inlet.
December 21st, 2019
