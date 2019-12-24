Previous
Deeper Deeper, Deeper by zeezee
37 / 365

Deeper Deeper, Deeper

Spent a wonderful day down at the water hole today with some of the grand children. They tested out the depth slowly but surely. Over 2 of their heads - very deceiving as it looked shallow.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand.
Babs ace
Looks like a lovely place to cool off
December 24th, 2019  
Dianne
Cute pic and lovely area to cool off.
December 24th, 2019  
CoroJo ace
@onewing it is just beautiful!! We are so lucky having this 2 mins away from our house.
December 24th, 2019  
CoroJo ace
@dide it is amazing!! So lucky.
December 24th, 2019  
