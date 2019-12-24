Sign up
37 / 365
Deeper Deeper, Deeper
Spent a wonderful day down at the water hole today with some of the grand children. They tested out the depth slowly but surely. Over 2 of their heads - very deceiving as it looked shallow.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
4
0
CoroJo
ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
37
photos
18
followers
47
following
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
24th December 2019 9:25am
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely place to cool off
December 24th, 2019
Dianne
Cute pic and lovely area to cool off.
December 24th, 2019
CoroJo
ace
@onewing
it is just beautiful!! We are so lucky having this 2 mins away from our house.
December 24th, 2019
CoroJo
ace
@dide
it is amazing!! So lucky.
December 24th, 2019
