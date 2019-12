The Coromandel

For Get-Pushed-388, I have been partnered with JackieR, and she has asked me to take a photo of something iconic where I live, but to use the rule of thirds in your composition (you may have a teeny tiny crop to get it so if you need to!) To me, our beaches and Pohutukawa trees are iconic and have tried to capture this. I realise the thirds are not too even, but with a bit of imagination it will do.