Stone Painting

These holidays the grandchildren have been painting stones. They are now lacquered and this morning I 'stuck' them around the letterbox. I had wanted to put a stone per brick around the entire letterbox but curing time is about 1 hour, and that would have been rather tiring holding 1 stone for 1 hour haha, so opted to stick to them around the bottom. I am sure dogs will enjoy these, so not sure how long they will survive looking like this.