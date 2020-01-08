Previous
Kiwi Ingenuity by zeezee
Kiwi Ingenuity

Saw this awesome letter box made out of Manuka just before when out and about. Typical Kiwi ingenuity. Love it.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
home made is always so much more fun
January 8th, 2020  
