Previous
Next
Hebe Opening Up by zeezee
52 / 365

Hebe Opening Up

I took a photo of this variegated Hebe the other day as a closed bud. It is now opening and looking beautiful.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise