The Cobra by zeezee
53 / 365

The Cobra

For my Get-Pushed challenge this week, @jacqbb asked me to do a low key image. I had never heard of this before so google once again became my best friend. I really loved what I read and images that I saw and each evening when it has got dark I have been making my studio from an open ranch slider. – my back drop being the black night outside. So much fun, and so many photos. Most rubbish, but I really liked photographing our wooden carved Cobra. I hope you enjoy it too. Thank you Jacqueline for this challenge.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
14% complete

Jacqueline ace
Super shot! Well done partner!
January 9th, 2020  
CoroJo ace
@jacqbb It was so much fun!!
January 9th, 2020  
