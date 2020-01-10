For my Get-Pushed challenge this week, @jacqbb asked me to do a low key image. I had never heard of this before so google once again became my best friend. I really loved what I read and images that I saw and each evening when it has got dark I have been making my studio from an open ranch slider. – my back drop being the black night outside. So much fun, and so many photos. Most rubbish, but I really liked photographing our wooden carved Cobra. I hope you enjoy it too. Thank you Jacqueline for this challenge.