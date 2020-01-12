Previous
A Busy Bee by zeezee
55 / 365

A Busy Bee

I have left my parsley go to flower to self seed, and the bees are going mad on them. We have an abundance of bees here with many hives not very far away.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

@zeezee
I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand.
