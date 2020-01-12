Sign up
55 / 365
A Busy Bee
I have left my parsley go to flower to self seed, and the bees are going mad on them. We have an abundance of bees here with many hives not very far away.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
CoroJo
ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
55
photos
24
followers
53
following
