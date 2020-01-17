Previous
Mussel Barge by zeezee
Mussel Barge

I had to share the wharf while fishing today with this Mussel Barge. All the buoys are on the back ready for the next lot of lines to go out to grow the green lipped mussels on further out in the harbour where all the mussel farms are.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Carole G ace
Love this Jo, that's so Coromandel.Did you catch anything?
January 17th, 2020  
CoroJo ace
I got a small snapper which i threw back, but got constant big bites. Have bought myself some new rigs and hooks so will go out again tomorrow. A very entertaining few hours. Great to see the snapper have come in close now, AND I didn't catch a stingray so that is a plus!!
January 17th, 2020  
