Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
60 / 365
Mussel Barge
I had to share the wharf while fishing today with this Mussel Barge. All the buoys are on the back ready for the next lot of lines to go out to grow the green lipped mussels on further out in the harbour where all the mussel farms are.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CoroJo
ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
60
photos
24
followers
53
following
16% complete
View this month »
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
17th January 2020 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole G
ace
Love this Jo, that's so Coromandel.Did you catch anything?
January 17th, 2020
CoroJo
ace
I got a small snapper which i threw back, but got constant big bites. Have bought myself some new rigs and hooks so will go out again tomorrow. A very entertaining few hours. Great to see the snapper have come in close now, AND I didn't catch a stingray so that is a plus!!
January 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close