"Life" & "Old" by zeezee
61 / 365

"Life" & "Old"

I decided to join in on the Tag Challenge 155 and got the 2 words Life and Old.
For my first go, I have gone simple. Old life of a rose flower.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
Photo Details

Carole G ace
Meets the brief perfectly Jo
January 18th, 2020  
CoroJo ace
@yorkshirekiwi Thanks. A question - I see people posting more than one photo a day in other albums, how do you do this?
January 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
