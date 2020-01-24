Sign up
67 / 365
Big Sister
I went to Whangamata today to see my youngest daughter and her 2 little darlings. We went for a walk to the harbour, and along the way, miss 18 months old decided she didn't want to wear her shoes.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
CoroJo
ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
69
photos
27
followers
54
following
62
63
1
64
65
1
66
67
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
24th January 2020 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Hope D Jennings
ace
Such a sweet capture!
January 24th, 2020
