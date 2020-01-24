Previous
Big Sister by zeezee
Big Sister

I went to Whangamata today to see my youngest daughter and her 2 little darlings. We went for a walk to the harbour, and along the way, miss 18 months old decided she didn't want to wear her shoes.
24th January 2020

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
zeezee
Hope D Jennings ace
Such a sweet capture!
January 24th, 2020  
