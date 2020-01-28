Previous
Weavings by zeezee
72 / 365

Weavings

@salza challenged me in the get pushed 392 challenge to create a picture showing texture. I love weaving and the textures it produces.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

@zeezee
CoroJo

@zeezee
Sally Ings
Cool patterns, colours and texture. Great response to your challenge.
January 27th, 2020  
