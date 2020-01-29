Sign up
Kauri Tree
This morning I went with our local preschool on a beautiful bush walk at Long Bay to see some big Kauri Trees. They really are majestic!!
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
CoroJo
ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
75
photos
26
followers
54
following
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
1
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
29th January 2020 10:14am
Dianne
Just lovely - and even better that all those little kids get to see and appreciate these things.
January 29th, 2020
