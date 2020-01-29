Previous
Kauri Tree by zeezee
73 / 365

Kauri Tree

This morning I went with our local preschool on a beautiful bush walk at Long Bay to see some big Kauri Trees. They really are majestic!!
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
Dianne
Just lovely - and even better that all those little kids get to see and appreciate these things.
January 29th, 2020  
