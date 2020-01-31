Previous
Paradise Duck by zeezee
75 / 365

Paradise Duck

Last night I saw 2 black things moving near the top of the hill above us. With my zoom fully extended, I managed to get this image. I just loved all the field daisies around her.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
Photo Details

