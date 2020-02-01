Previous
Tucks Bay by zeezee
76 / 365

Tucks Bay

Once again went for a walk to this beautiful pristine beach. A stunning morning.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
