Tucks Bay Again by zeezee
77 / 365

Tucks Bay Again

Another walk today. Another view.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
21% complete

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful bay, must be lovely to walk there!
February 2nd, 2020  
