I love our new rug! by zeezee
I love our new rug!

Just finished weaving and felting a new floor rug and Fupi thinks it is hers. Wrong!!!
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

CoroJo

@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand.
Dianne
This looks lovely - great creative skills!
February 9th, 2020  
