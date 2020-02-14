Previous
Next
Our New Subdivision by zeezee
89 / 365

Our New Subdivision

This is my latest Get Pushed Challenge with @mcsiegle. We are both doing the same challenge. Take 10 steps out from our front door and take 10 images and create a collage.
Here is mine.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
That's a great challenge and an interesting set of images.
February 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise