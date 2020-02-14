Sign up
Our New Subdivision
This is my latest Get Pushed Challenge with
@mcsiegle
. We are both doing the same challenge. Take 10 steps out from our front door and take 10 images and create a collage.
Here is mine.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Dianne
That's a great challenge and an interesting set of images.
February 14th, 2020
