90 / 365
Naranjarte Puppeteers
I helped organise a flower and produce show and we managed to get these awesome puppeteers to perform. They were just amazing!!
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
1
0
CoroJo
ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
93
photos
26
followers
54
following
24% complete
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
84
85
86
87
2
88
89
90
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
15th February 2020 1:21pm
Sandra Davies
Beautiful colours
February 15th, 2020
