Previous
Next
Survival of the fittest by zeezee
96 / 365

Survival of the fittest

Our drought continues. All the lawns are dead but the Kikuyu grass survives!!
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
It’s determined to stay green...quite amazing perseverance!!
February 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise