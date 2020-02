Clouds

We got 8mm of rain yesterday. It was so exciting. So exciting I forgot I had a line full of washing and our doors and windows all open. My knitting basket and wool got soaked, and the carpet but I didn't care!! The rain filled our hearts. Today we have a lot of rain clouds floating around. I hope they deliver. 8mm is not enough. I took this photo off my deck this afternoon, willing them to come my way and leak!!