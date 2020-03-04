Sign up
Surfing
This is in the main street of Whangamata. Love it!
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
CoroJo
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
KoalaGardens🐨
love the arms :)
March 4th, 2020
