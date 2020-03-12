Previous
Footprints in the Sand by zeezee
114 / 365

Footprints in the Sand

Had a picnic on the beach tonight with my daughter and family in Whangamata. The seagulls were waiting for titbits and this is the sand where they were waiting.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

@zeezee
