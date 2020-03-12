Sign up
Previous
Next
114 / 365
Footprints in the Sand
Had a picnic on the beach tonight with my daughter and family in Whangamata. The seagulls were waiting for titbits and this is the sand where they were waiting.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
CoroJo
ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
117
photos
26
followers
54
following
31% complete
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
12th March 2020 6:30pm
