115 / 365
Valley
I have looked at this beautiful valley for so many years on my drives to and from Whangamata. Today I stopped and got out and took a photo. This is all pine forestry that has recently been felled. Can you spot the rock painting?
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
CoroJo
ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
118
photos
26
followers
54
following
31% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
13th March 2020 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow you can see for miles. I can see the painting but would not have noticed without you saying - is there a story to it?
March 13th, 2020
CoroJo
ace
@koalagardens
I didn't even notice the painting until tonight when I looked at the photos on my computer!! I don't know anything about it.
I will try to remember to bring my camera and zoom in on this next time I am going over, and ask some locals if they know anything.
March 13th, 2020
