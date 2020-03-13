Previous
Valley by zeezee
Valley

I have looked at this beautiful valley for so many years on my drives to and from Whangamata. Today I stopped and got out and took a photo. This is all pine forestry that has recently been felled. Can you spot the rock painting?
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow you can see for miles. I can see the painting but would not have noticed without you saying - is there a story to it?
March 13th, 2020  
CoroJo ace
@koalagardens I didn't even notice the painting until tonight when I looked at the photos on my computer!! I don't know anything about it.
I will try to remember to bring my camera and zoom in on this next time I am going over, and ask some locals if they know anything.
March 13th, 2020  
