Previous
Next
Surplus by zeezee
124 / 365

Surplus

We have 3 new houses started down the end of our little street. This is what has been produced having dug out the foundations.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

CoroJo

ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise