Our Drought by zeezee
Our Drought

This hydrangea sums up my thirsty garden.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
