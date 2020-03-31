Previous
What do you see? by zeezee
134 / 365

What do you see?

I love clouds and we have had some amazing ones lately. What can you see in this image?? I am always finding shapes and creatures when I look up at clouds.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

