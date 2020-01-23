Previous
Garlic by zeezee
Garlic

@annied challenged me in the Get Pushed 391challenge to photograph a high key image.
Here is some garlic with what I hope the end result is high key photography!!
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

