Play Time
This was a rug I just wove and felted and I had uploaded it a couple of days ago in colour. However thought this was lovely as a B&W for the Pet Photo Challenge.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
CoroJo
ace
@zeezee
November 2019 I live on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsular in New Zealand. My husband and I have just retired, and I have decided to get back...
Views
5
Album
Themes and Comp Album
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
8th February 2020 9:03am
Tags
apfeb20
