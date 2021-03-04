Intro

I find myself seeking a reset button every once in a while. This wanderlust comes at various times, for various reasons. It is currently mid week and completely random, as are most of my cravings for solo adventures. This time I am crossing time, space, and the TC metro heading to my new favorite Casino/Hotel.



After a handful of epic challenges, and about 2 hours plus one whole day (and night) in the car, I am face to face with this. "This" is my window view for the next 44 hours. The moment I walked through the door and saw this, it was as if everything else melted away. The fears, anxieties, and dramas are now just a few wet spots on the carpet.



As I sit near the ledge charging my rocks, I have the urge to call for a dragon swoop. I need a tour of this new sky kingdom. Dragons hide from the "real people" who are below, but I know he would come in a flash if I asked him to. He is, after all, MY dragon. He would love to take me on the adventures this lovely world has to offer. But, I don't want to threaten his secrets, so I will have to face this back hotel world on my own.



I choose to settle for my own #ZenDance version of that. Something between the most nonsensical fairy tail that no-one could ever imagine and the mundane that tends to settle when you stay in one place for too long. Those who tend toward the later, most likely see nothing here in this photo, except almost dusk and winter's storing of a Golf Course.