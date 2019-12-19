Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1024
Hiding amongst the leaves......
Hiding amongst the leaves on the edge of the small cascade.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
7
6
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3492
photos
343
followers
141
following
280% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
sooc
,
dusk
,
low-light
,
white-throated-dipper
Cheryl Johnson
GREAT photo!! We don't have these rascals in the US, but I understand they're tough to find. Congrats on a really fabulous photo!
December 19th, 2019
Kerri Michaels
ace
great shot fav
December 19th, 2019
Maxine Lathbury
A great photo
December 19th, 2019
carol white
ace
A beautiful capture. Fav!! 😀
December 19th, 2019
Lesley
ace
So lovely. One of my favourite birds to watch. Fav
December 19th, 2019
Barb
What kind of bird is this, Jo? It is so beautiful and your capture of it beside the cascade of water is very lovely!
December 19th, 2019
tony gig
Amazing capture Jo...fav
December 19th, 2019
