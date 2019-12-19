Previous
Hiding amongst the leaves...... by ziggy77
Hiding amongst the leaves......

Hiding amongst the leaves on the edge of the small cascade.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
Cheryl Johnson
GREAT photo!! We don't have these rascals in the US, but I understand they're tough to find. Congrats on a really fabulous photo!
December 19th, 2019  
Kerri Michaels ace
great shot fav
December 19th, 2019  
Maxine Lathbury
A great photo
December 19th, 2019  
carol white ace
A beautiful capture. Fav!! 😀
December 19th, 2019  
Lesley ace
So lovely. One of my favourite birds to watch. Fav
December 19th, 2019  
Barb
What kind of bird is this, Jo? It is so beautiful and your capture of it beside the cascade of water is very lovely!
December 19th, 2019  
tony gig
Amazing capture Jo...fav
December 19th, 2019  
